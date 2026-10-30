Spotify targets early 2027 launch for AI-powered music remix and cover service
Music streaming giant eyes early rollout for an AI subscription add-on, negotiating label deals to let users generate custom tracks and covers
Spotify is preparing to roll out a new paid feature in the first quarter of 2027 that will allow subscribers to use artificial intelligence to remix tracks and generate custom covers.
According to a report by the Financial Times, popular music streaming platform Spotify aims to launch an AI-powered music remix service in the first quarter of 2027.
The Swedish audio-streaming giant is considering charging subscribers an additional $4 to $5 a month for the service.
The service would let paying subscribers use AI to create their own versions of songs, such as transforming a folk song into a dance track or making one artist appear to cover another's music.
Under Spotify's plan, royalties from fan-created remixes would flow back to original artists, and plays would count towards the original songs in Spotify's charts, the newspaper said
Spotify has struck licensing deals with Universal Music Group, independent label group Merlin and French music company Believe for the remix feature, the FT said
The company is still negotiating with Sony Music and Warner Music, to implement the feature.
Additionally streaming giant is eyeing an official unveiling around the Grammy Awards in February, 2027.
The proposed subscription add-on—which is projected to cost an additional $4 to $5 per month—would let users alter existing songs, such as transforming a folk track into a dance version or making it sound as if one artist is performing another's song.
Unlike standalone text-to-music generators, Spotify's tool relies strictly on licensed recordings. While the company has already secured landmark agreements with major partners like Universal Music Group, Merlin, and Believe, negotiations are reportedly ongoing with Sony Music and Warner Music.
To protect creators, individual artists will retain the final say on whether to opt-in, even if their respective record labels have signed on.
Spotify has struck licensing deals with Universal Music Group, independent label group Merlin and French music company Believe for the remix feature, the FT said
The company is still negotiating with Sony Music and Warner Music, to implement the feature.
Additionally streaming giant is eyeing an official unveiling around the Grammy Awards in February, 2027.
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