WhatsApp tests new filter to find mentions, replies faster

The notification vanishes the moment you open WhatsApp. The message that tagged you in a busy group doesn't, but finding it can mean scrolling through dozens of chats.

A new WhatsApp mentions and replies filter is built to end that hunt. WABetaInfo spotted it rolling out to some Android beta testers in version 2.26.42.12 on the Google Play Store.

It lands at the top of your Chats tab, next to existing filters like Unread, Favourites and Groups. Tap it and you see only the conversations where someone mentioned you or replied to one of your messages. A badge shows how many are waiting.

If nothing is pending, you get an empty screen. A link in the centre takes you back to the full chat list.

How does it work in WhatsApp community chats?

The filter doesn't only apply to regular groups. Once you're in a community, its group chats appear as well if anyone mentions you or responds to you.

This becomes especially important in large communities, as messages tend to come in quickly, making it easy for a direct question to get lost in all the noise.

WhatsApp will notify you when someone has mentioned you or replied to you. The issue here is that notifications get cleared once you've opened the app. Miss a notification, and you'll have to scroll through everything again.

The filter sticks around, even after you've cleared all your notifications.

WhatsApp has been working on this feature for about two months, getting it to display only chats that contain an actual mention or reply to you. The feature first appeared in WhatsApp beta 2.26.34.4 as "To You".

It appears automatically once it reaches your account, but it's optional. You can switch it off in the app settings. You can also shift it into the "More" section to keep the Chats tab uncluttered.