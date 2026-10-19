Trump says Zelensky 'doesn't want to end this war' after Ukraine attacks Russia

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Russia, targeting key energy infrastructure.

According to CNN, Ukraine carried out one of its largest drone attacks this year overnight on Saturday, striking the St Petersburg Oil Terminal despite Trump's calls to stop attacks on Russian energy facilities.

Russia's defence ministry claimed it intercepted 1,015 Ukrainian drone and reported one death and five injuries.

Trump accused Zelensky of obstructing efforts to negotiate peace with Moscow.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump claimed Zelensky “doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did.”

He said he did not want to push Russia away from negotiations, insisting progress was being made towards ending the conflict.

However, Zelensky warned that Washington siding with Moscow would be a “historic mistake.”

Ukraine's president also accused Russia of continuing attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure despite Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire.

Ukrainian authorities reported 11 deaths and nearly 50 injuries from Russian missile and drone strikes over 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Zelensky raised concerns about restrictions on Ukrainian access to Starlink and temporary interruptions to US intelligence sharing.

Despite growing tensions, Zelensky said he remained in contact with US officials, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to pursue peace negotiations.