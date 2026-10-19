Obama says Ilhan Omar deportation threat could set dangerous precedent for Americans

Obama criticised the Trump administration on Sunday following an investigation into Omar's citizenship

Former US President Barack Obama has condemned comments by Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, suggesting Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar could lose her American citizenship and face deportation.

According to The Guardian, Obama criticised the Trump administration on Sunday following an investigation into Omar's citizenship and a federal raid on her Minnesota home.

Homan was asked during a Fox News interview whether authorities could strip Omar of her citizenship and deport her.

“Of course”, he replied, explaining that citizenship can be revoked if someone lied during the naturalisation process.

Obama accused the administration of targeting an elected official for criticising the president.

He warned that “the full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president.”

Omar, who was born in Somalia, became a US citizen in 2000 after arriving in America as a refugee. Obama urged Americans across political parties to defend Omar's rights.

Federal investigators are examining whether immigration laws were violated when she obtained citizenship.

Omar has denied wrongdoing, while her lawyers say there is no legitimate evidence supporting the allegations.

The investigation comes weeks before November's midterm elections, when Omar is seeking re-election.