Obama says Ilhan Omar deportation threat could set dangerous precedent for Americans
Obama criticised the Trump administration on Sunday following an investigation into Omar's citizenship
Former US President Barack Obama has condemned comments by Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, suggesting Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar could lose her American citizenship and face deportation.
According to The Guardian, Obama criticised the Trump administration on Sunday following an investigation into Omar's citizenship and a federal raid on her Minnesota home.
Homan was asked during a Fox News interview whether authorities could strip Omar of her citizenship and deport her.
“Of course”, he replied, explaining that citizenship can be revoked if someone lied during the naturalisation process.
Obama accused the administration of targeting an elected official for criticising the president.
He warned that “the full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president.”
Omar, who was born in Somalia, became a US citizen in 2000 after arriving in America as a refugee. Obama urged Americans across political parties to defend Omar's rights.
Federal investigators are examining whether immigration laws were violated when she obtained citizenship.
Omar has denied wrongdoing, while her lawyers say there is no legitimate evidence supporting the allegations.
The investigation comes weeks before November's midterm elections, when Omar is seeking re-election.
-
Four Canadian soldiers killed in Wainwright fire as Mark Carney orders flags lowered
-
Macron empowers local authorities to ban gatherings amid protests
-
Trump reacts to violent unrest in France, blames immigration
-
EU condemns West Bank settler attacks targeting European diplomats
-
France protests turn violent: Over 1,800 arrested amid nationwide clashes and looting as riots devastate Paris streets
-
Pope Leo outlines major gradual return to duties in first event since cancer surgery
-
Trump-Zelensky clash sparks urgent fears over future US support for Ukraine
-
China targets solar supply chain with new export restrictions on key technologies