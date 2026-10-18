EU condemns West Bank settler attacks targeting European diplomats

The European Union has strongly condemned a series of violent attacks by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, which notably targeted a delegation of visiting European diplomats and a French mayor.

"We take positive note of statements by several Israeli ‌representatives who condemned the attacks but we expect full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists," the EU spokesperson said.

The condemnation follows an incident in the West Bank village of Taybeh, where masked settlers confronted and attacked vehicles carrying European officials and local activists who were observing conditions during the sensitive olive harvest season.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot also highlighted the assaults, which targeted Palestinian civilians alongside the international delegation.

While acknowledging that several Israeli representatives have spoken out against the violence, the EU foreign policy spokesperson emphasized that rhetoric must be matched by action.

The bloc is demanding full accountability for the perpetrators and effective measures from Israeli authorities to halt ongoing harassment against Palestinians, journalists, and international workers in the region.