Pope Leo outlines major gradual return to duties in first event since cancer surgery

On Sunday, Pope Leo pledged to ease back into his routine as the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics as he welcomed crowds in St. Peter’s Square during his first public event in his early recovery phase for lung cancer following surgery five days ago.

The 71-year-old pontiff had undergone an operation on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, igniting debate about how his illness may change his 17-month papacy.

While looking down with a soft smile from the Vatican's Apostolic Palace as he spoke to pilgrims below firmly, he thanked people across the world for their prayers and stated he was not ready to return to his usual routine.

Leo said in a statement: “Having overcome this dedicated phase, I will not gradually resume my activities, always with the help of God and your prayers.”

The pope who was released from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Saturday approached the palace window unassisted and held his regularly scheduled weekly midday session. Furthermore, he also implored pilgrims beneath leaden skies to set aside self-serving devotion and serve God without compromise.