Hurricane Trudy nears Mexico’s Pacific Coast, threatening heavy rain
Hurricane Trudy threatens western Mexico with heavy and often prolonged rainfall
Hurricane Trudy sustained its intensity as it advanced toward Mexico’s western coast on Saturday, with forecasters warning it could deepen further before beginning to weaken on Sunday.
On Saturday, the US National Hurricane Center said Trudy was about 190 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo early in the day with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.
The NHC said that hurricane conditions are anticipated in the warning sea area on Saturday night, while tropical storm conditions are expected to sweep across the region today. Crucially, hurricane conditions are also possible in areas under a hurricane watch.
Trudy is projected to deliver four to eight inches of rainfall with localized amounts reaching near 15 inches across parts of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco through the weekend, elevating the dangers of catastrophic floods and landslides in mountainous areas.
The center said outer rain bands could produce two to four inches of rain with isolated totals of about six inches in Guerrero and Nayarit where scattered flash flooding is possible. Warnings have been issued of possible coastal flooding from storm surge in areas exposed to onshore winds.
Furthermore, the NHC clarified that swells generated by Trudy were already affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and are projected to move northward toward the country’s west-central coast through the weekend, creating hazardous surf and strong rip current conditions.
-
Ukraine dismisses Russia’s claimed territorial advances as an ‘illusion’
-
Pope Leo discharged from hospital four days after lung cancer surgery
-
Zelenskyy eyes possible meeting with US and Russia during G20 summit
-
Russia-Ukraine border ‘security zone’: Why Putin calls it ‘non-negotiable’
-
Russia sanctions on hold: Zelenskyy sends message to Trump
-
Elizabeth Holmes' partner defends participation in 'You Can See Everything'
-
Is the world five years away from a space war? Experts weigh in
-
Trump makes last-minute Russia sanctions move, citing ‘US national interests’
-
Trump defends himself and Elon Musk after Zelenskiy's criticism over Starlink
-
Sanae Takaichi under fire for saying women work longer hours because of makeup and chores
-
Trump urges Zacharia to reconsider White House spokeswoman role
-
Amber Guyger, Dallas officer who shot Botham Jean in his own apartment, released on parole