Russia-Ukraine border ‘security zone’: Why Putin calls it ‘non-negotiable’

Russian president Vladimir Putin has announced plans to establish a non-negotiable 660km “security zone” inside Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv regions aimed at protecting its borders following Ukraine’s Kursk incursion.

"The Russian armed forces were tasked not only with expelling the enemy from our land but also with establishing a security zone in the adjacent territory. This task is ​being carried out successfully," Putin said in televised comments.

Speaking about the objective of this security zone, Putin highlighted that this zone is meant to protect Russia’s border regions for the future.

As it is difficult to negotiate on our country’s security, therefore this zone would be “non negotiable” and we do not plan to make this a subject for potential peace for potential peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that 70% of this planned zone is currently under Russian control. No further details have been released like how deep it would reach inside Ukraine.

While Putin has previously mentioned the need for a buffer zone, he had not specified its scope or stated that it would be excluded from negotiations.

Creating this zone would require Russia to seize land in Sumy and Kharkiv, regions Moscow has not officially claimed as its own territory since invading Ukraine in 2022.

After Putin’s announcement, President Trump placed a hold on a sweeping congressional sanctions package against Russia and waived several existing restrictions, citing national interest.

The waiver will remain active until Trump or top administration officials decide further action is appropriate. The US President signed the Russian sanctions bill in September and it was due to take effect on Sunday.