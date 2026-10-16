Pope Leo and Putin hold phone call over Ukraine war as Vatican seeks humanitarian ceasefire

Pope Leo XIV has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow emergency food and medical supplies into the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky, where civilians face a serious humanitarian crisis.

The Vatican said the two leaders spoke by telephone on Friday while the Pope remained in hospital recovering from lung surgery earlier this week.

During the conversation, Pope Leo expressed deep concern about conditions in Oleshky, a city in Ukraine's southern Kherson region currently under Russian occupation.

He called for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian organisations to deliver essential supplies and help civilians leave the area safely.

According to the Vatican, the Pope requested that Russia permit the voluntary evacuation of residents who wish to leave the city.

The appeal comes amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, which has left civilians in occupied territories facing difficult living conditions and limited access to essential services.

The Vatican said Pope Leo also reaffirmed the Catholic Church's commitment to encouraging peaceful dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.