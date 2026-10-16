Alex Murdaugh lawyers question police handling of murder weapons ahead of retrial

Alex Murdaugh returned to court on Friday as his lawyers demanded new evidence about missing murder weapons ahead of his retrial for killing his wife and son.

According to CNN, the former South Carolina lawyer's defence team claims police may have handled the weapons used to kill Maggie and Paul Murdaugh at the family's Moselle estate in June 2021.

The weapons, a shotgun and a .300 Blackout rifle, have never been recovered.

Murdaugh's lawyers cited reports suggesting a local police chief may have been connected to the handling of weapons and clothing after the murders.

However, the police chief's lawyer denied any wrongdoing.

“Mr. Alexander had nothing to do with taking evidence or concealing it,” attorney Joe McCulloch told CNN.

The defence argues the allegations could challenge prosecutors' claim that Murdaugh acted alone and later disposed of the weapons.

His lawyers are also seeking further DNA testing and information about other shootings involving similar ammunition.

Prosecutors have rejected parts of the requests, calling them speculative and questioning their relevance.

Murdaugh was convicted of both murders in 2023, but South Carolina's Supreme Court overturned the convictions earlier this year over improper jury influence.

His retrial is scheduled for April 5 in Sumter County.