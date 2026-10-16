Germany commits €50 Million to help Ukraine restore Chernobyl facility

Germany is stepping up to help Ukraine repair and restore the damaged protective structure at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

As reported, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil announced that Germany is committing €50 million (approx. $56 million) to help Ukraine repair the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The funds are earmarked specifically for restoration and repair work on the Chernobyl nuclear facility (including its New Safe Confinement structure).

The full recovery of the plant is estimated to cost around €500 million.

Minister Klingbeil noted that the funding package is currently before the German parliament and is expected to receive formal approval by mid-November.

This contribution feeds into a wider G7 funding initiative—which has raised roughly €260 million so far for the Chernobyl repairs ahead of an upcoming donor conference in Paris.

The matter is now before parliament and is expected to be approved by mid-November, Klingbeil said.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Thursday in Bangkok that the G7 had raised €260 million for Ukraine to repair the nuclear plant.

"It became clear yesterday that everyone involved recognizes their responsibility and wants to make a contribution," Klingbeil said.

Lescure said on Thursday there would be a conference on November 9 in Paris to bring together donors and to gather more funds, as the full recovery of the plant is estimated to cost €500 million.