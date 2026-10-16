Trump questions Zelenskyy’s role in Ukraine peace talks: ‘Not a good guy’

The relations between the United States and Ukraine have hit a rock bottom as the US appears to be pivoting towards Russia marked by the recently announced diesel deal with Putin.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also felt betrayed by the Trump administration due to its softening approach with Moscow as Zelenskyy repeatedly insisted that Moscow continues to violate energy truce. On Thursday, Zelenskyy also announced the he will resume strikes on Russian oil refineries,

Speaking in an interview with Newsmax, President Donald Trump said, Zelenskyy is not the good person to deal with us when it comes to settling the Ukraine conflict through peace talks, while claiming Russian leader Putin is easier to deal with.

When asked about Ukraine’s resumption of strikes on Russian oil infrastructure starting October 15, Trump responded, “Zelensky is not a good guy for us to deal with…”

“If they're going to end up with a settlement of some kind, they're not going to do it with him. He doesn't want to settle. He says he wants to settle, but he doesn't.”

“I'm not a big fan of Zelenskyy. They've destroyed that country," the US president said.

Trump stated that personal hatred between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin complicates peace negotiations.

He noted that Russia initially intended the war against Ukraine to be a very brief conflict.

"So they got, I guess I don't know if you call it lucky or not lucky, frankly, because it's been five years and Ukraine has lost tremendously,” he added.

Trump continued, "It should end soon. I think they actually both would like to see the end, but I think I find Zelenskyy to be more difficult to deal with than Putin.”

This is not the first time President Trump took a swipe on Zelenskyy. Earlier this week, President Trump asked Zelenskyy to step down as a president and must hold new presidential elections as he is not the suitable person to make a deal with.