Ukraine resumes Russian oil strikes amid Starlink restrictions and US intelligence concerns

Ukraine paused its strikes for three days following Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire

Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian oil refineries after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused US President Donald Trump of betraying Kyiv by restricting crucial military support.

According to NBC News, Ukraine paused its strikes for three days following Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire, but accused Russia of continuing attacks on its power infrastructure.

In an interview with the Financial Times published Thursday, Zelenskyy announced an end to the pause.

“The block [on attacking refineries] is out. We’re done,” he said.

Hours later, Russian officials reported a fire at an oil refinery in the Ryazan region, with Moscow accusing Ukraine of launching a major attack.

Tensions between Washington and Kyiv have increased following Trump's diesel agreement with Russia and his demands that Ukraine stop targeting Russian energy facilities.

Ukraine has also reported restrictions affecting Starlink satellite communications and concerns about reduced US intelligence sharing.

Zelenskyy said the restrictions were “dangerous” and warned that fighting without American assistance would be “very difficult.”

A Ukrainian defence official said Starshield satellite services had been partially restored on Thursday.

Zelenskyy also reported more than 850 Russian drones entering Ukrainian airspace since early Thursday.