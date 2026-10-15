Carney says Canadian security agencies monitoring foreign interference ahead of Alberta vote

Carney confirmed that Canadian national security agencies are actively monitoring potential foreign interference

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has warned foreign governments, including the United States, against interfering in Alberta's upcoming referendum on the province's future in Canada.

Speaking to Global News in Calgary on Thursday, Carney said protecting the integrity of Canadian elections was a national priority.

“Our expectation is, to be absolutely clear, on foreign governments, United States included, is we don’t get ourselves involved in their elections, they don’t get themselves in our elections,” he said.

Albertans will vote on October 19 in a referendum that includes a question about whether the province should begin the legal process for a second, binding vote on independence.

The upcoming referendum is not a direct vote on separating from Canada.

Concerns about foreign involvement have increased after some Alberta separatist leaders claimed they had travelled to the United States seeking support.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also described Alberta as a “natural partner” for the United States.

Carney confirmed that Canadian national security agencies are actively monitoring potential foreign interference but declined to provide specific details.

“It’s fundamental to ensure the integrity of all our elections, whether it’s municipal, this referendum, national, provincial elections … Our national security agencies are very active in monitoring potential foreign interference,” he said.

He also encouraged Albertans to vote, stressing that the province's future should be decided by its residents.