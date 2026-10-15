Illinois teen accused of plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple after co-workers alert police

Prosecutors said he openly identified as a white supremacist and made threats against Indian people

By Bisma Saleem
Published October 15, 2026
Prosecutors said he openly identified as a white supremacist and made threats against Indian people
Prosecutors said he openly identified as a white supremacist and made threats against Indian people

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Illinois after police allegedly uncovered a plan to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple near Chicago.

According to The Associated Press, Alexandros Paporakis, a Taco Bell employee from Palatine, faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing weapons.

Investigators believe he may have planned to attack a major Hindu temple in Aurora, although the intended location has not been confirmed.

Police were alerted after Paporakis's co-workers reported disturbing messages, including an alleged shooting plan and photographs of tactical equipment.

Prosecutors said he openly identified as a white supremacist and made threats against Indian people.

He allegedly told colleagues that Sunday would be “a special day,” before police arrested him outside his home that afternoon.

Investigators later recovered an AR-style rifle without a serial number, ammunition, loaded magazines and items displaying Nazi symbols.

Prosecutors also alleged that Paporakis had written an eight-page document describing plans to kill people from several racial and religious communities.

“The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated,” Palatine Police Chief William Nord said.

A judge ordered Paporakis to remain in custody while awaiting trial. He is scheduled to appear in court again on October 30.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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