Trump approval rating hits new low as Democrats lead Republicans by nine points
Nearly half of respondents said opposition to Trump would influence their vote
US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level in Fox News polling across both his terms, raising concerns for Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections.
According to a new Fox News national poll, just 36 percent of registered voters approve of Trump's overall performance as president.
His handling of inflation received even lower support, with only 22 percent approving of his approach to rising prices.
The poll also found Democrats leading Republicans by nine percentage points when voters were asked which party's candidate they would support in their congressional district.
Nearly half of respondents said opposition to Trump would influence their vote, compared with 25 percent who said they wanted to show support for him.
Democrats were viewed as better equipped to handle 11 of the 14 issues surveyed, including inflation, fuel prices and government corruption.
They held a 16-point advantage over Republicans on inflation and prices, and a 12-point lead on petrol prices.
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