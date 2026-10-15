Piers Morgan extols Zelenskiy after Elon Musk targets Ukrainian president

Piers Morgan praises Zelenskiy after Elon Musk targets Ukrainian president

A day after interviewing Ukrainian President, Piers Morgan praised Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his leadership qualities.

He said the people of Ukraine were “lucky to have a man like him leading, and inspiring, them in their darkest hour.”

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Morgan wrote, “A moment of levity amid all the very serious stuff yesterday. I’ve interviewed President Zelensky four times now, including in Kyiv four months after the war began, and we’ve developed a really good relationship. He’s a former comedian, and a naturally very funny guy. He’s also become the world leader I most admire, for the Churchillian way he’s stood up to Putin. Hard to imagine how tough these past four years have been for all Ukrainians.”

Morgan praised the president hours after Elon Musk called for his resignation on X, writing, “Time for Zelensky to go.”

Musk was commenting on a post targeting the president following his Piers Morgan interview during which he said his people died because Musk’s Starlink was switched off.

Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that it was "painful" when Donald ‌Trump took another side in Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, after the US President said Zelenskiy should be replaced.

The president told Piers Morgan Uncensored: "It's painful when President Trump ⁠chooses one side, not our side."



