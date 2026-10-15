Jeffrey Donaldson handed 15-year sentence over child sex abuse offences

Jeffrey Donaldson, the former leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a series of child sex offences including rape of two girls for more than two years.

In June Donaldson was also found guilty of two decades of abuse including 18 counts of sex abuse which he committed against two women in their childhood between 1985 and 2008.

He received a total sentence of 15 years, 11 years for the rape of Victim A and 4 years for offences against Victim B, to be served consecutively.

At his sentencing hearing, Donaldson wore a navy suit with a white shirt and pink tie, seated between two prison officers, awaiting his sentence.

Judge Paul Ramsey described the case as "disturbing and disquieting,” as he stated that the abuse has left a permanent mark on each victim as one woman “grew up feeling ashamed” and while the other is still experiencing trauma, asking God everyday “to let her die.”

However, the defendant, Donaldson, maintains his innocence despite a unanimous guilty verdict by the jury. The judge noted that Donaldson has shown no regret, apology, or shame toward the victims; in fact Donaldson’s offences have led to a "catastrophic descent into disgrace". He was stripped of his knighthood in July.

Speaking about his conviction, the 63-year-old was found guilty of raping a child between 1985 and 1991, along with 9 counts of indecent assault during that period. He was also convicted of 4 counts of gross indecency and 4 counts of indecent assault against a second girl between 1999 and 2008.

A letter written by Donaldson to one of his victims in which he asked for forgiveness and expressed regret to "lift a sinner from the deep pit of sin.” This letter was found critical to his conviction.

His wife Eleanor Donaldson was found guilty to have aided and abated his crimes following a trial of the facts.