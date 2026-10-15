China-North Korea bridge finally opens after 12-year delay: ‘New chapter of bilateral trade’

China and North Korea have officially opened its long-delayed key bridge aimed at reviving trade and commerce after years of strained ties and pandemic-related restrictions.

Originally the opening of the key land border crossing was slated for 2014. However, its construction had been halted from North Korea’s side, beginning the phase of frosty ties with Beijing.

The bridge named The New Yalu River Bridge spans 3km from the Chinese border city of Dandong to Sinuiji in North Korea. The opening of this bridge serves as the main land route for trade between the two countries.

"(Bilateral) relations are entering a new phase, embarking on a new chapter," Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in a video address at the opening, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Qiang also highlighted that the opening of a key land route symbolizes the traditional friendship between Beijing and Pyongyang.

The crossing would also strongly promote economic and trade cooperation, thereby strengthening people-to-people ties. Both countries can benefit from improved border clearance procedures, connectivity and trade cooperation.

China is the major trade partner of North Korea as in 2025 bilateral trade reached $2.7 billion driven by Chinese exports to North Korea. These exports are a lifeline for Pyongyang against the world’s sanctions.

North Korea has not yet responded to these reports.

The opening of a new bridge signals growing ties between Beijing and Pyongyang following two recent leader-level summits.

The bridge is expected to facilitate the movement of heavy equipment, energy products, and raw materials required for North Korea’s development.

Despite the potential economic benefits, analysts note North Korea remains wary of becoming overly dependent on China.

While China remains North Korea's largest trading partner, "the bridge is unlikely to lead immediately to a full-scale return to pre-sanctions trade," said Lim Eul-chul at Kyungnam University's Institute for ​Far Eastern Studies.