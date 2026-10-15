The Kremlin on Thursday responded to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s announcement of resuming strikes on Russian refineries.

According to Russia, Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries go against the US peace efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.

Moreover, Zelenskyy’s resumption of strikes also defies the energy ceasefire declared by President Trump on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with Financial Times, Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine will resume strikes on Russian refineries. “The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We’re done,” ‌Zelenskyy said.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow did not ever perceive that Kyiv had ever complied with the ceasefire and resuming the strikes on another Russian refinery is "nothing new.”

"The ‌Ukrainian ⁠regime in Kyiv continues to strike these facilities, thereby, of course, coming into serious contradiction with the peace efforts of the United States and of the American ​negotiators who are ​indeed making ⁠very vigorous efforts to somehow initiate the peace process.”

“But so far, these ​vigorous attempts have been thwarted by the ​unwillingness of ⁠the Kyiv regime – and of (President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy personally – to make peace," said Peskov.

Although Russia previously argued that the boundaries of the ceasefire had not been agreed upon, it announced on Wednesday that it had hit seven energy infrastructure targets across Ukraine.

Speaking in an interview with Piers Morgan, when asked by Morgan if the Trump administration had “betrayed” him, Zelensky replied, “Yes.”

Previously, in response to the energy ceasefire proposal, Zelenskyy confirmed on X that Ukraine temporarily halted attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure for two days. But he accused Moscow of violating the truce by attacking Kyiv’s infrastructure.