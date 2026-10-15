Lindsay Clancy update: Why lone holdout juror believes she was guilty

The lone holdout juror, in the case of Lindsay Clancy, said he had a "lot of evidence" to believe she had been criminally responsible for killing her children.

In a first televised interview, Michael Desronvil told Fox News that, in his view, upon deliberation and prosecution arguments, the accused appeared to be “methodical” in murdering her kids.

Testimony and video evidence: the lone holdout cites these two as shaping his decision to argue for convicting Clancy of the murder.

“That was really big for me, you know, from watching the video and also listening in the courtroom,” he shared.

“The thought process that goes behind to fulfil the commitment of doing that," Desronvil said, which he claimed undercut the argument by Clancy's legal team that her mental state was unsound at the time of the criminal act.

However, out of respect for his fellow jurors, the lone holdout juror said he will not go into specifics that made up his mind that Clancy is responsible for what he described as "executing" her children.

Meanwhile, Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has sought an inquiry into the holdout juror and called him an "obscurantist".

Meanwhile, Clancy's next hearing is set for Nov. 2.