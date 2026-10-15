Trump says execution of Nidal Hasan will not be livestreamed
Hasan, a former US Army psychiatrist, was found guilty in a military trial of fatally shooting 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the execution of the Fort Hood gunman would not be livestreamed but that immediate families of the victims would be able to view it in person.
"I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device," Trump wrote.
"He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed. That said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness JUSTICE!"
Some of Trump's fellow Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, as well as religious leaders and international observers, had expressed doubts about the Pentagon's plan to livestream the December 3 execution of Nidal Hasan. Recent polls have also shown a majority of Americans opposed livestreaming it.
Hasan, a former US Army psychiatrist, was found guilty in a military trial of fatally shooting 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell had said Monday that President Donald Trump had approved the execution of Hasan. The US military has not carried out the death penalty since 1961.
-
Ukraine resumes Russian oil strikes amid Starlink restrictions and US intelligence concerns
-
Trump's ambassador tells Canadian politicians to keep their ‘nose out’ of US elections
-
Carney says Canadian security agencies monitoring foreign interference ahead of Alberta vote
-
Nicolás Maduro and wife plead not guilty to new torture allegations in US court
-
England issues severe drought declaration following driest months in a century
-
Texas faces voting rights lawsuit after 600,000 registrations caught in IT failure
-
Illinois teen accused of plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple after co-workers alert police
-
Trump approval rating hits new low as Democrats lead Republicans by nine points
-
Trump overrules Pete Hegseth's plan to livestream Fort Hood gunman's execution
-
William Chapman, the man killed by tiger at Yorkshire zoo had schizophrenia, inquest told
-
Piers Morgan extols Zelenskiy after Elon Musk targets Ukrainian president
-
Lindsay Clancy update: Why lone holdout juror believes she was guilty