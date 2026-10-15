Trump campaigns for GOP as Democratic PAC pours millions into senate races ahead of midterm elections

As the U.S. midterm elections approach, political friction has intensified with high-profile campaign stops and major financial investments colliding across key battleground states.

The US President Donald Trump embarked on a western campaign swing, holding rallies in states like Arizona and Montana to bolster Republican candidates and shore up voter turnout.

During his appearance in Arizona, he threw his support behind local GOP hopefuls aiming to flip executive and legislative seats, while his Montana event heavily emphasized regional priorities such as gun rights alongside endorsements for local congressional and Senate nominees.

Simultaneously, the political financial landscape shifted as the premier outside spending group for Senate Democrats escalated its offensive.

The Senate Majority PAC announced major capital infusions totaling over seven million dollars reserved specifically for marquee senate battles.

This includes significant multi-million-dollar reservations directed toward competitive races in Michigan and Maine to fortify Democratic nominees and challenge incumbent Republican positioning.

The top Super Pac for Senate Democrats will pour more than $7m into two marquee races this cycle: Michigan and Maine.

The Senate Majority Pac has reserved $3.7m for its campaign in Michigan, to support the Democratic nominee, Dr Abdul El-Sayed, against the Trump-backed Republican, Mike Rogers.

The group is also investing $3m in Maine, to boost Democrat Troy Jackson’s chances against Susan Collins–the five-term moderate GOP incumbent, who Democrats see as increasingly vulnerable in a cycle where anti-Trump sentiment has colored much of the election.

This comes after reports that the Senate Majority Pac has also paused ad spending in North Carolina and Georgia.

With early voting setting historic turnouts in several jurisdictions, both parties are accelerating their ground games and resource allocation in the final weeks before Election Day.