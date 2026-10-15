University of Chicago investigates reported sexual assault at off-campus fraternity house

A woman has reported being sexually assaulted at a fraternity house near the University of Chicago, prompting a police investigation.

According to The Guardian, the alleged incident occurred around 1:50 AM on Sunday at the off-campus Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity residence.

The 21-year-old woman told police she was “not fully conscious” when she was discovered partially undressed in a bathroom with a man who was also partly undressed, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

She also alleged that a group initially prevented her friends from entering the bathroom.

University officials confirmed on Wednesday that a person of interest had been identified. The individual is not a student and has been banned from campus.

Chicago police said no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Fraternity spokesperson Jonathan Pierce said there was no evidence that Alpha Epsilon Pi members participated in or knew about the alleged assault.

He said fraternity members offered the woman food, water and clothing while she waited for emergency assistance.

The allegations come after Cornell University recently suspended fraternity parties following renewed attention to a reported sexual assault in 2024.