Trump targets Canada again with 51st state remarks at Arizona rally

Trump criticised Canadian tariffs, particularly on dairy products and accused Canada of taking advantage of the United States

US President Donald Trump has renewed his claim that Canada will eventually become America's 51st state, accusing the country of unfair trade practices.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday, Trump criticised Canadian tariffs, particularly on dairy products, and accused Canada of taking advantage of the United States.

“Canada treats us very badly. They always have. Not anymore. It’s a whole different ball game now that Trump is in town,” Trump said.

“They’ll end up being the 51st state, because that’s the only way it works. We don’t need them, but they need us.”

Trump also suggested renaming Lake Ontario to “Lake America” and compared Canada's future to Greenland, another territory he has expressed interest in acquiring.

His remarks come amid ongoing trade tensions between the two countries, including Canadian retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

Canadian leaders have repeatedly rejected Trump's suggestions about joining the United States.

British Columbia Premier David Eby previously announced plans for border signs declaring the province “never the 51st state.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also firmly rejected the idea, saying Canada's sovereignty is not for sale. “I can tell President Trump that will never, ever happen.”