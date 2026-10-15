Lindsay Clancy holdout juror claims to have 'a lot of evidence' supporting guilty verdict
The lone holdout juror came into the spotlight after his identity and position were revealed in the Lindsay Clancy trial
Lindsay Clancy, a mom of three, is on trial over the killing of them and became a lightning rod in parts of the United States.
When her case ended in a mistrial, the lone holdout juror, who argued for her conviction, came under the spotlight.
Michael Desronvil, his name, now sat for his first televised interview, and he chose Fox News to speak out.
Against fellow jurors' claim that he had reasonable doubts about the case the prosecution built against Clancy, Desronvil denied it outright.
Instead, he claimed, "I had a lot of evidence to back up my claim."
However, Desronvil added, "But because of the other jurors in the court system, I will put that to sleep for now until, you know, they go through the process."
Meanwhile, Clancy lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has sought an inquiry into the holdout juror.
Calling him "obstructionist", Reddington asked the case's judge, William Sullivan, to provide Desronvil's juror questionnaire and supplemental filings and "Juror Doe's record from the statewide domestic violence registry."
Meanwhile, Clancy's legal team previously defended her in trial on the basis that she was experiencing severe mental health challenges at the time of the alleged criminal act.
In the meantime, Clancy's next hearing is set for Nov. 2.
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