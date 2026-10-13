Poilievre heads to Michigan to demand end to US tariffs on Canadian vehicles
Poilievre is scheduled to hold a press conference in Windsor, Ontario, before crossing the border into Michigan
Canada's Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is travelling to Detroit on Tuesday to push for tariff-free trade between Canada and the United States, with a particular focus on the automotive industry.
According to The Canadian Press, Poilievre is scheduled to hold a press conference in Windsor, Ontario, before crossing the border into Michigan.
During his visit, he is expected to meet business leaders and participate in interviews with American media outlets.
The trip comes amid growing tensions over US tariffs on Canadian-made vehicles.
The United States currently imposes a 25 percent tariff on Canadian automobiles, but US President Donald Trump has threatened to increase the rate to 50 percent from January 1.
Trump has linked the proposed increase to Canada's retaliatory tariffs on American goods.
Meanwhile, Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers has called for a trade agreement between the two countries.
“Canada is not our enemy,” Rogers said in a video released last week, despite previously supporting the tariffs.
-
Germany’s Nuremberg airport briefly shut down after mid-air communication malfunction
-
El Niño fuels Indonesia wildfires, destroying nearly 300 homes in Sumatra
-
Will Alberta leave Canada? Advance voting opens in historic separation referendum
-
False hijack alert sends German fighter jets scrambling
-
Nigel Farage defends ‘lethal force’ policy for English Channel migrants amid backlash
-
Supreme Court agrees to hear DOGE transparency lawsuit involving Elon Musk, Trump
-
Greta Thunberg joins French students as nationwide protests enter third week
-
Kimberly Guilfoyle asked to resign as US ambassador to Greece, White House says
-
Ursula von der Leyen calls for stricter migration measures ahead of EU leaders' summit
-
Six Flags loses $170mn in market value after after man dies in roller coaster tragedy
-
Russia-Ukraine conflict near an end? US, Europe draft four-point peace settlement: Report
-
When will Savannah Guthrie return to ‘Today’? Craig Melvin reveals update