Russia-Ukraine conflict near an end? US, Europe draft four-point peace settlement: Report

The United States and Europe are working on drafting a four-point proposal to settle the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As reported by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, citing sources, Frameworks are being formulated alongside institutions like the World Bank and BlackRock to restore destroyed regions, revive the economy, and assist families of casualties.

Speaking about the preconditions, negotiators have requested detailed cost estimates and anti-corruption guarantees from Kyiv to prevent post-war embezzlement before releasing funds.

"Ukraine’s reconstruction would be the first pillar," Ignatius said, adding that the negotiators had asked Kiev for detailed cost estimates.

The joint peace proposal will deliver financial and security benefits to both Moscow and Kyiv. According to a US official, the four-part proposal includes a plan for Russia to enter an economic and security agreement with Europe to bring stability back to the region.

The second pillar will be based on security guarantees given to Russia and Ukraine. However, no further details have been revealed.

"A third pillar would be economic integration of Russia, Ukraine and Europe through an energy deal. One aspect might be a pipeline carrying Russian oil and gas to Europe, with Ukraine and Russia splitting the profits," the columnist noted.

The plan grants Russia long-term access to European energy markets while reducing European energy costs. It also establishes an explicit timeline for lifting economic sanctions on Moscow.

The fourth pillar will be ceasefire along the front line. Under this framework, Russia maintains physical control over occupied areas, including parts of the Donbas, without formal recognition of sovereignty by Ukraine.

The framework emerged from multi-party talks in Florida involving U.S. envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, European delegates and Ukrainian leadership.