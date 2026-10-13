Fugitive businessman Alvaro Pulido arrested in $2bn Venezuela corruption scandal

Fugitive businessman Alvaro Pulido has been taken into US custody after years of being wanted over an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery scheme involving Venezuelan government officials.

According to The Guardian, the 62-year-old Colombian-born businessman was indicted in Miami in 2019 and 2021 over allegations that he paid bribes to secure lucrative state contracts.

US authorities had offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Officials confirmed on Sunday that Pulido was taken into custody following an investigation involving the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.

However, authorities have not explained how he entered US custody. Pulido is expected to appear in a Miami federal court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that Pulido and his business partner, Alex Saab, used offshore companies to bribe officials connected to former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

The alleged scheme involved more than $2 billion in government contracts for food, medicine and affordable housing.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche accused Pulido of exploiting programmes intended to support vulnerable Venezuelans for personal financial gain.

Pulido was previously arrested in Venezuela in 2023 during a corruption investigation involving state oil company PDVSA.