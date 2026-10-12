Ilhan Omar accuses Trump of political intimidation after federal agents search her home

Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and frequent critic of US President Donald Trump, condemned the search as politically motivated

By Bisma Saleem
Published October 12, 2026
Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and frequent critic of US President Donald Trump, condemned the search as politically motivated
Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and frequent critic of US President Donald Trump, condemned the search as politically motivated

Federal officers searched the Washington, DC-area home of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday, just weeks before the US midterm elections.

According to CNN, investigators from Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant authorised by a federal judge.

The Department of Justice confirmed the operation was part of an ongoing criminal investigation but did not disclose what authorities were investigating.

Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and frequent critic of US President Donald Trump, condemned the search as politically motivated.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote on X.

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

CNN reported that federal officers arrived early Monday morning and were seen removing boxes from Omar's home.

Senior House Democrats described the search as “deeply disturbing” and demanded greater transparency from federal authorities.

The investigation comes less than 30 days before the midterm elections, with voting already underway in Minnesota.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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