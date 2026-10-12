Elon Musk spends $366 million to help Republicans retain control of Congress

Elon Musk has spent roughly $366 million on the 2026 midterm elections so far, $276 million just since July, trying to help Republicans retain control of Congress, even as Democrats' chances of retaking the US House and Senate ‌have improved, Reuters news agency reported on Monday.

Musk's largess, which was reported earlier by the New York Times, makes the world's richest person likely the single-biggest political donor in this year's races, according to campaign finance records.

There is a lot at stake for Musk with House Democrats calling for investigations into his government contracts as CEO of aerospace company SpaceX as well as his work ⁠running the Department of Government Efficiency, under President Donald Trump.

The report comes days after former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders urged the people of the United States to unite against Elon Musk’s plan to control Congress.

Taking aim at the billionaire, Sanders wrote on social media, “Musk spent over $290 million to put Trump in the White House. He's $640 billion richer today. Not a bad investment. Now he's spending up to $200 million to try to keep Republicans in control of Congress. Our job: Stop Musk. Stop Trump. Elect Progressives. “

The News York Times reported in August that Elon Musk’s pro-Trump political group is planning to spend up ‌to $120 million to turn out Republican voters in the November congressional elections.