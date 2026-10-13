Mark Carney warns Alberta against separation in Thanksgiving message from Edmonton
Carney highlighted his personal connection to Alberta and pointed to major federal projects intended to strengthen its economy
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged Albertans to support Canadian unity ahead of an October 19 referendum that could pave the way for a future vote on separation.
Carney delivered his Thanksgiving message from St. Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton, where he studied as a teenager.
“A week from today, Albertans will have the opportunity to make an important decision about their future,” Carney said.
The province's upcoming referendum includes 10 questions, with the final one asking whether Alberta should remain part of Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on independence.
Carney highlighted his personal connection to Alberta and pointed to major federal projects intended to strengthen the province's economy.
These include housing developments, a proposed high-speed railway between Edmonton and Calgary, and a pipeline connecting Alberta's oilfields to Canada's West Coast.
“We can't achieve any of this if we're divided. You can't build big things on fault lines,” he said.
The prime minister also referred to growing threats to Canada's economy and national security, arguing that unity was essential to overcoming future challenges.
“Generations of Albertans helped build this country. It's yours, it's ours, and it's worth fighting for,” Carney said.
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