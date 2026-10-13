Florida and Alabama face widespread power outages as Hurricane Isaias moves north

Nearly 396,000 customers in Florida and Alabama remained without electricity on Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias moved north, bringing heavy rain and flooding threats.

At least four people have died in storm-related incidents across the two states, as Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, on Friday as a category 2 hurricane, becoming the first hurricane to strike the continental United States since 2024.

The storm caused widespread damage, including fallen trees, damaged buildings and downed power lines.

Two people died in Florida, including a woman killed by a falling tree and a man who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator, while two additional deaths were reported in Alabama.

The National Weather Service warned that heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding across Georgia, the Carolinas and the Appalachian region.

Parts of North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, DC, also faced possible tornadoes.

Dangerous surf and rip currents remained a concern along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

US President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for Florida, Alabama and Georgia, allowing federal assistance.

Authorities warned that severe weather could continue disrupting communities across several states.