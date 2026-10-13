Multiple injured in supermarket stabbing attack in South Korea’s Incheon, investigation underway

More than eight people have been reportedly injured with at least one victim in cardiac arrest following a sudden stabbing attack at a supermarket in the South Korean port city of Incheon.

The violent incident unfolded on October 13, Tuesday afternoon at a local commercial discount store, triggering a rapid response from emergency services and local police.

Law enforcement officers swiftly secured the building and apprehended a male suspect at the scene.

Wounded shoppers and staff were rushed to nearby medical facilities for emergency trauma care as investigators cordoned off the area.

While a formal police investigation is underway to determine a motive, the violent episode has reignited public anxiety across South Korea concerning safety and security in high-traffic public spaces.

Further updates from authorities are expected as the condition of the victims develops.

Police officers responding to the scene arrested a male suspect and were investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack.

Incheon, west of Seoul, is home to South Korea’s main airport and forms part of the wider Seoul metropolitan area.

South Korea was shaken by a series of stabbing rampages in 2023, including attacks that left multiple people dead and injured.

Recently in May, a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed and another teenager hurt in the southwestern city of Gwangju by a man in his 20s, who was later sentenced by a court to life in prison.