When will Savannah Guthrie return to ‘Today’? Craig Melvin reveals update

Savannah Guthrie has taken another break from tv show Today in the midst of ongoing family crisis with the prolonged disappearance of mother Nancy Guthrie.

The tv anchor missed two NBC shows, though no official reason was explicitly stated on-air by the network for this brief absence. Later her duties were overtaken by Craig Melvin. But the question remains: when will Savannah Guthrie return to Today.

Savannah’s return to Today has received an update from Melvin on Monday who announced that Savannah would return to the show the following day, Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Public attention surrounding her schedule often intersects with the ongoing family crisis regarding the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, who has been missing from her Arizona home since January 2026.

This is not the first time the Australian-American broadcaster missed the shows. Previously, she went on two-week break in September and took a two-month leave of absence after her mom's disappearance.

Guthrie has previously spoken candidly about the emotional complexity of returning to work amidst the ongoing investigation, noting that her co-workers and the daily routine provide a sense of relief, even while navigating deep personal distress.

“It’s really hard to come back. I’ve been trying so hard to hold it together,” Savannah said on Today with Jenna Bush Hager in June after break.

“I don’t think if I had any other kind of job, I would have even tried to come back, but I just felt like, ‘Well, what else should I do?,” she explained.

“And my mom would have said the same, like, ‘Honey, just keep going, just keep going.’ And so I am,” Savannah added.