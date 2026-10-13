Hackers turn hundreds of supermarket 'fridges into ovens' in unprecedented cyberattack across France

Hackers turn supermarket fridges into ovens in 'unprecedented' cyberattack across France

An unprecedented cyberattack struck hundreds of supermarkets across France after hackers remotely manipulated internet-connected refrigeration systems.

According to French media, hackers raise temperatures in fridges at hundreds of supermarkets, sparking fires and spoiling food in ‘large-scale’ cyberattack.

As reported, at least 300 shops of Intermarche or its Netto brand were targeted, along with more than 100 Cooperative U outlets, the retailers told the AFP news agency.

Retail group Carrefour also said 80 supermarkets were affected, while Monoprix said about 5 percent of its roughly 490 stores were hit. E Leclerc said several of its stores were targeted.

Major retail chains, including Intermarché, Coopérative U, and Carrefour, reported that threat actors forced commercial fridges and freezers into heating cycles, pushing temperatures up to 50°C for hours.

Supermarket cold aisles are typically run by control ⁠panels that manage an entire store’s fridges and freezers and can be accessed over the internet, which lets maintenance companies adjust them from anywhere.

The malicious sabotage ruined massive quantities of fresh and frozen food stocks, triggered localized fires, and caused millions of euros in damages.

Officials linked the breach to vulnerabilities in third-party software controllers.

Paris prosecutors and France’s national cybersecurity agency (ANSSI) have launched formal investigations into the incident, condemning the direct attack on the nation's critical food supply infrastructure.