Greta Thunberg joins French students as nationwide protests enter third week

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined students protesting in Paris as demonstrations over France's education crisis enter their third week.

The 23-year-old joined pupils outside Lycée Paul Éluard in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris, where students are demanding action over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school buildings.

“Young people are not being included in the conversation. Our future is being stolen from us and, as we have seen here, schools are not getting the investment they need,” Thunberg told reporters.

The nationwide demonstrations have received support from teachers, trade unions, university students and left-wing opposition politicians.

According to France's interior ministry, more than 260,000 people protested last Tuesday, followed by another 75,000 on Thursday.

Further demonstrations were expected across major French cities on Tuesday, with several high schools blockaded.

Lawyers also formed a human chain to protect students following allegations of police brutality during earlier protests.

Education Minister Édouard Geffray said around 200 of France's 3,700 high schools were expected to close completely.

The government has announced the deployment of 3,000 substitute teachers to schools facing severe staff shortages.

However, disruptions have continued, with some schools cancelling classes or switching to online learning.