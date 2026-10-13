Six Flags loses $170mn in market value after after man dies in roller coaster tragedy

Six Flags described Goliath as a high-speed roller coaster reaching 70 miles per hour and a maximum height of 200 feet.

A man has died following a roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia, prompting the company to temporarily close nine rides across the United States.

Witnesses cited by CNN affiliate WXIA that the man fell from the Goliath roller coaster, located about 10 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

One witness said the man “fell and hit the car three different times” before landing on the roof of a haunted house attraction below.

Another witness claimed he fell onto a girl seated two rows ahead of her.

Police have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the man's death or the number of people injured.

Six Flags described Goliath as a high-speed roller coaster reaching 70 miles per hour and a maximum height of 200 feet.

Following the incident, Six Flags shares plunged 14 percent on Tuesday, wiping approximately $170 million from the company's market value, according to CNN.

The company, already facing financial difficulties, has lost nearly half its stock market value over the past year.

Six Flags is backed by NFL star Travis Kelce, who joined activist investment firm Jana Partners in acquiring a 9 percent stake in October 2025. Kelce was also named a Six Flags brand ambassador in March.