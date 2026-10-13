Ursula von der Leyen calls for stricter migration measures ahead of EU leaders' summit

Ursula von der Leyen called for expanded powers for Frontex, and higher deportation rates

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged European Union leaders to introduce tougher migration measures, including stronger border controls and increased deportations.

In a letter sent to leaders of all 27 EU member states, von der Leyen outlined proposals aimed at tackling irregular migration and strengthening security along the bloc's external borders.

The measures include creating an emergency response system for situations where migration is deliberately used to put pressure on EU countries.

“We must prevent such threats and make clear that we will never compromise the protection of our external borders: no state or non-state actor will be allowed to exploit our rules or our values to destabilise the Union,” she wrote.

She also called for expanded powers for Frontex, the European Union's border protection agency, and higher deportation rates for migrants without legal permission to remain.

The proposals follow a major migration crisis in Ceuta, a Spanish territory bordering Morocco, where approximately 70,000 migrants arrived over the summer.

Von der Leyen warned that the EU must prevent governments and other groups from exploiting migration to destabilise the bloc.

The letter comes ahead of this week's European Council summit in Brussels, where migration is expected to be a major topic.

EU leaders are scheduled to discuss the proposed measures on Friday, the second day of the summit.