Will Alberta leave Canada? Advance voting opens in historic separation referendum

Results for the separation question are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, October 20

More than 300 advance polling stations have opened across Alberta as residents begin voting in a historic referendum that could determine whether the province moves towards separating from Canada.

Approximately 310 advance voting locations opened on Tuesday, allowing Albertans to cast their ballots before the official referendum day on October 19.

Voters will answer 10 questions covering several major political and constitutional issues.

The first nine questions focus on Canada's Constitution and immigration policies, while the final question addresses Alberta's future within Confederation.

The 10th question asks voters whether they want Alberta to remain part of Canada or proceed with a second, legally binding referendum on independence.

The upcoming vote will not immediately result in Alberta leaving Canada. Instead, it could establish whether the province takes another step towards a potential separation.

Elections Alberta has said it is preparing for record voter turnout, reflecting the significance of the referendum and the debate surrounding the province's future.

Results for the separation question are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, October 20, one day after the official vote.