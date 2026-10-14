Why Meloni calls US-Russia diesel deal a ‘very risky choice’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued a stark warning over the recently signed diesel deal between the United States and Russia.

Under this deal, President Trump confirmed that Putin had agreed that Moscow would immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to US and global markets.

The deal drew mixed responses from world leaders across the globe. According to Meloni, this deal over diesel supply is a “very risky choice” that would likely to dampen efforts to bring Russian president Vladimir Putin to a negotiating table with Ukraine.

"The outcome of this decision ​is uncertain, while the risks are clear," Meloni told the Italian parliament ahead ​of an EU summit this week.

"It provides Moscow with legitimacy as its bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities, generates new revenue to finance ​the war, and implicitly weakens the effectiveness of sanctions," ​she added.

Meloni also suggested that the 27 EU member states appoint an "authoritative figure" to negotiate on Europe's behalf regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, leaving open the possibility of a formal mandate for the E3 Group including Germany, France, and Great Britain.

"If ​France, ⁠Germany, and Great Britain believe they can do better on their own than we could all do together, and so far that ⁠is ​the choice they have made, then ​at least let them do so on behalf of everyone and with an ​official mandate," Meloni said.

The deal was announced, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also slammed the decision as he declared peace never comes through the position of weakness.

According to the president, gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefits to the civilized world. “Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged.”

The deal came ahead of the midterm election and was meant to lower energy prices.