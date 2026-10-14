Why is SpaceX restricting Starlink in Ukraine?

SpaceX has introduced restrictions on some Starlink services in Ukraine, disrupting military operations and drone missions especially at a time when Russia ratched up the strikes on Kyiv.

On Wednesday, the reports of placing limitations on Starlink come from Ukrainian officials especially presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov who wrote on Telegram, “Our defence forces did not receive ​a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of ⁠several missions.”

As a result of restrictions, the country is unable to carry out the operation of its military-grade version above 100 miles per hour. Moreover, Ukraine’s 7th Rapid Reaction Corps also issued a statement mentioning the cancellation of some missions due to limitations.

"According to our observations, during flights, the connection could drop for 10–20 seconds at speeds of just 110–120 km/h. The drones kept ​moving, but these interruptions made them harder to control," it said in a statement.

The restriction applied only to the StarShield military package, with no advance warning to Ukraine's defense forces.

The recent speed limits could derail logistics and drone operations as Ukraine relies on Starlink for carrying out large-range strikes in a war against Russia as Starlink does not operate inside Russia.

Why SpaceX is limiting Starlink access in Ukraine

Although it is not clear yet why SpaceX throttled Starlink access in Ukraine as Elon Musk has not yet responded to these reports.

But it is reported that the service was disrupted amid pressure from Washington on Kyiv to stop launching strikes against Russian oil refineries.

Ukraine reported that allied forces failed to provide their usual advance warnings prior to recent missile attacks on Kyiv.

On X, Serhii Sternenko, Ukrainian adviser wrote, “SpaceX likely took these measures at the request of the Trump administration. Also last night, when Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles, Ukraine did not receive intelligence regarding their launch— a failure that could have led to higher casualties.”

“Ukraine did not attack Russian oil refineries, yet Trump has already begun imposing sanctions on my country. Meanwhile, sanctions against Russia have been eased.”

Online Backlash

The reports also drew backlash from Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, who wrote on X, “Hey, elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again?”

“As your European customers, we are watching you.”

SpaceX did ⁠not immediately respond to these reports.