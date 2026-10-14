Nvidia pledges $250 million in compute resources to boost UK AI safety and security research

Nvidia has announced a major five-year computing commitment valued at $250 million to advance agentic AI safety and security research in the United Kingdom.

While Britain is not home to any major AI developers, it is seeking a leading role in evaluation and managing the risks posed by AI systems, partly through its AI Security Institute, one of the world's first state-backed bodies set up to assess the technology.

Delivered as $50 million annually in specialized computer access through local UK cloud partners, the initiative aims to bolster the nation's academic and technological infrastructure.

A key portion of the funding will directly support prominent British institutions, including the Oxford-led BOLD lab, the UCL-led SOFAIR project, and Imperial College London, focusing heavily on foundation model security and robotics safety.

Nvidia’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that the UK would receive accelerated computing resources worth $50 million annually.

They would be dedicated to agentic safety testing and help British researchers strengthen safeguards for increasingly powerful AI.

"AI capability and safety must advance together," he said.

"This is how the UK turns research leadership into real-world solutions — and scientific progress into a future that benefits everyone."

Scrutiny of AI safety has intensified after developers including Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed instances of rogue or undesired behavior by AI agents.

As reported, some industry figures have warned the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity.

The move underscores the tech giant's strategic effort to partner with international regulators and academic hubs, ensuring that rapid advancements in autonomous agent technologies are matched by robust safety guardrails.