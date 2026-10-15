Ilhan Omar's phone seized by federal authorities weeks before US midterm elections

Federal US investigators have reportedly seized Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar's phone and issued more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas, including to members of her family.

According to The Guardian, authorities are investigating possible fraud involving the Minnesota lawmaker's immigration paperwork.

The subpoenas were issued as part of a grand jury investigation in Minnesota, a person familiar with the inquiry said.

Federal agents also searched Omar's Washington DC home on Monday, just weeks before November's US midterm elections, in which she is seeking re-election.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has suggested investigators are examining possible offences involving Omar's family's immigration documents.

Meanwhile, US attorney Jeanine Pirro said authorities were also reviewing matters related to the congresswoman's financial disclosures.

“If there was a crime that was committed, it will be prosecuted,” Pirro told Fox News.

Omar described the search as an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement”.

“For 10 years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced,” she said.