Nancy Mace's ex-fiancé Brendan Bryant charged with voyeurism after 2025 allegations

Three men accused of sexual misconduct by Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace, including her former fiancé, have been charged in South Carolina.

According to CNN, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the charges on Wednesday, more than a year after Mace publicly accused the men during a House floor speech.

Her ex-fiancé, Brendan Patrick Bryant, 53, faces a voyeurism charge. While John Douglas Osborne, 46, was charged with first-degree assault and battery and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Eric Bernard Bowman, 46, faces charges of voyeurism, obstruction of justice and publishing the identity of a sexual misconduct victim.

Court documents allege that Osborne sexually assaulted an unconscious 23-year-old woman in October 2018, while Bryant and Bowman appeared to photograph or film the incident.

All three men were arrested in Charleston County and subsequently released on bond.

Bryant's lawyer said he “adamantly denies” the allegations and intends to contest the case in court.

Osborne's lawyers also maintained that he “is innocent of the charges brought against him and intends to defend himself vigorously.”

In February 2025, Mace delivered a 53-minute speech accusing several men of serious sexual offences.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to call out the cowards who think they can prey on women and get away with it,” she said.