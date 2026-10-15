Jared Kushner sued over government role and alleged conflicts of interest
The lawsuit seeks to remove Kushner from his government role unless he receives Senate confirmation
A US watchdog group has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration, alleging that his son-in-law Jared Kushner is unlawfully exercising government authority without Senate approval.
According to NBC News, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, raising concerns about Kushner's diplomatic responsibilities and potential financial conflicts of interest.
The group argues that Kushner has played a major role in international negotiations involving Israel, Hamas, Russia, Ukraine and Iran without submitting public financial disclosures.
The lawsuit also highlights Kushner's investment firm, which manages more than $6 billion in assets, approximately 99 percent of which are owned by foreign investors.
The lawsuit seeks to remove Kushner from his government role unless he receives Senate confirmation, or at least require financial disclosures.
However, Kushner's lawyer, Chad Mizelle, rejected the allegations, saying the lawsuit “is without merit.”
Mizelle said Kushner receives no government salary, covers his own expenses and has received legal advice confirming compliance with ethics requirements.
The White House also dismissed the lawsuit, defending Kushner's diplomatic record.
An administration official argued that presidents have historically used private envoys for sensitive international negotiations.
The allegations have not been established in court.
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