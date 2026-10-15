Zelenskyy says Ukraine is losing a strong US partner amid Starlink restrictions
Zelenskyy claimed the restrictions were deliberate and warned they could result in casualties
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he feels betrayed by US President Donald Trump after restrictions on Starlink satellite access disrupted Ukraine's military operations.
According to The Guardian, Ukraine's military reported that Starlink, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, stopped functioning at speeds above 100mph, affecting drones and air defence systems.
Speaking to Piers Morgan during a visit to London, Zelenskyy questioned the US commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia.
“Really, yes … but it’s a little bit more complicated than just my emotions or my feelings,” he said when asked whether he felt betrayed adding that : “It’s a pity that we are losing, we are losing a strong partner.”
Zelenskyy claimed the restrictions were deliberate and warned they could result in casualties.
“This decision will bring a lot of human losses … of course, people will die.”
Trump denied stopping intelligence sharing, although Zelenskyy said Ukrainian military advisers had been warned that future access could be restricted.
The tensions follow Trump's agreement to purchase Russian diesel and his demands that Ukraine stop attacking Russian oil facilities.
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