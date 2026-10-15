Brazil ends six-day workweek in historic labour reform affecting 30 million workers

Brazil's Congress has approved a constitutional amendment reducing the maximum working week from 44 to 40 hours and banning six-day work schedules.

The reform could benefit more than 30 million workers and marks a political victory for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of the October 25 presidential runoff, according to The Guardian.

The Senate approved the measure on Wednesday, with 75 lawmakers voting in favour and one against. The lower house passed it in May.

Around 16 million Brazilians currently work six days a week, particularly in retail, restaurants and hotels.

Lula strongly supported the reform, which began as a social media campaign called Life Beyond Work.

“Ending the 6x1 schedule is about more than changing working hours. It means more time to live, rest, be with family, watch your children grow up, look after yourself and enjoy life,” Lula wrote.

His opponent, far-right senator Flávio Bolsonaro, initially opposed the proposal but later supported it amid strong public backing.

The changes will not take effect before the election.

Following formal enactment, six-day schedules will be abolished after 60 days, with the maximum working week initially falling to 42 hours before reaching 40 hours another 14 months later.