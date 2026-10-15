Anthropic to add official US voting information to Claude ahead of midterms

Anthropic has announced that it will integrate official US voting information and live results into its Claude AI chatbot ahead of the November midterm elections.

By tapping into the verified database managed by the nonpartisan nonprofit Democracy Works, Claude will direct users asking about polling locations, registration rules, and deadlines to authoritative state and local sources.

The AI company said its goal was to position Claude as a useful tool for political conversations, while preventing election-related abuse.

"Today, conversations that touch broadly on politics, public policy or social issues account for about 5.75% of all conversations in the United States on Claude.ai, our consumer app," the company said in a statement, citing analysis of 250,000 US conversations.

The move comes as AI companies increasingly position chatbots as sources of news and information, potentially helping Anthropic draw more users during the election cycle.

About 0.51% of Claude conversations are specifically about elections or voting, Anthropic said, adding that it expects political and election-related queries to rise as election day approaches.

Later this month, US users seeking voting logistics will receive answers drawn directly from Democracy Works’ database of state and local election sources.

Anthropic said requests for recommendations on how to vote were extremely rare, accounting for just 0.01% of U.S. conversations.

The update arrives as tech companies scramble to fortify election integrity safeguards and curb digital misinformation.

Anthropic revealed that political topics make up roughly 5.75% of US consumer conversations on Claude, with election-specific queries accounting for a fraction of a percent.

Alongside logistical support, the company also updated its usage policies and clamped down on foreign-operated network attempts to weaponize AI for fabricated news, aiming to ensure the chatbot serves as a neutral, reliable informational anchor.