Canada at risk? Mark Carney warns as Alberta separation vote nears

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday issued a warning that the country’s unity is at the risk as the United States is trying to break Canada so it could “own” the country.

Speaking at a pro-Canada rally in Calgary, Carney highlighted the dangers of our outside powers and forces who are at play to damage our people’ unity.

"The world has become more dangerous and divided. Some outside our borders are working to break us so they can own us," he said, without referring to the US or its president, Donald Trump at the rally.

The relations between the US and Canada have hit rock bottom due to the trade war that was started with the retaliatory tariffs that both countries imposed on each other in previous months. Moreover, Trump also threatened to make Canada the 51st state of the US as Canada is becoming more resilient and economically less dependent on America.

In addition to warning people of Alberta, Carney urged them to make the use of separation wisely and not just use it to send Ottawa a message.

Carney said, “Don’t be fooled by the idea you can ‘send a message’ with your vote. This is not poker. A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff that will lead to years of deep division and great uncertainty.”

Alberta separation vote

His speech came ahead of the Alberta separation vote in which it will be decided if the disgruntled province will initiate a legal process towards its separation from Canada or remain a province of this country.

Tensions between Alberta and Ottawa have simmered for decades over federal power reaches, immigration, and energy regulation. Mark Carney’s local roots gave him a platform to bridge the divide, but bridging the gap will take far more than shared history, so much remains on the table that needs resolution.

Carney added, “The frustrations that many Albertans have felt are real,” as Ottawa made Albertans feel “like our resources weren’t our own.”

However, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Alberta, which has the world's fourth-largest proven oil reserves, a “natural partner” for America.